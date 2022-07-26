Man charged in fiery Clay County crash has 40 citations, DUI, license suspended on and off since 2011

Clifford Ringer was driving on a suspended license when police say he hit a Clay County man's car, causing horrific injuries. 3 months later, he's been cited again.

Court records show that the man criminally charged in a fiery crash that caused a Clay County man horrific injuries has a long history of traffic violations and criminal convictions.

And following the April 4 crash, he received another citation for running a red light on July 2, continuing to drive without a valid license.

Officers said Ringer rear-ended 23-year-old Gavin Conroy's car on April 4, sending his car into another vehicle, which burst into flames. Burns sustained in the crash were so severe Conroy had to have both legs amputated along with multiple fingers, family said.

Clifford Ringer has a substantial history of traffic violations including more than more than 40 citations for charges including reckless driving dating back to 1999.

He has a prior criminal convictions for DUI in 2003 and has been discovered by police passed out and non-responsive behind the wheel on two other occasions, reports show.

His license has been mostly suspended since 2011.

Ringer was charged with one count of driving on a suspended license in a crash causing serious bodily injury and one count of driving on a suspended license after an earlier conviction.

The crash report says Ringer had four prior offenses for driving on a suspended license.

Court records show Ringer also has a prior arrest for DUI in 2021, which was reduced to a drug possession charge. He pleaded no contest. He was also found guilty in 2020 of multiple drug related charges.