Warrant: Clay County camp employee had 'inappropriate' relationship with boy

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A woman remained in Clay County jail late Monday after deputies say she had an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Libby Chrome, 28, an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy was arrested after police saw what was on one of the camper's phones, according to an arrest warrant.

The child's mother contacted authorities and gave them the 16-year-old's cell phone after she discovered her son was communicating with Chrome since May, the heavily redacted warrant states.