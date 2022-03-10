x
Warrant: Clay County camp employee had 'inappropriate' relationship with boy

Libby Chrome, 28, an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old camper.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A woman remained in Clay County jail late Monday after deputies say she had an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Libby Chrome, 28, an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy was arrested after police saw what was on one of the camper's phones, according to an arrest warrant.

The child's mother contacted authorities and gave them the 16-year-old's cell phone after she discovered her son was communicating with Chrome since May, the heavily redacted warrant states.

Clay County investigators spoke to Chrome in July and determined that, "Based on the victim's interview [REDACTED], the victim's phone messages, the love notes and emails, [REDACTED], the defendant had a relationship of a romantic nature with a student/victim while being in a position of authority," the warrant states.

Libby Chrome, 28, is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old camper at FLYCA.

