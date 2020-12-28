Clay County authorities searching for person believed to be involved in Dec. 13 criminal mischief investigation

The subject appears to be a man in a blue short-sleeve shirt with a baseball cap.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify a person believed to be responsible for an incident at an Orange Park gas station.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the subject is wanted for criminal mischief that happened on Dec. 13 at Murphy's USA gas station at 909 Blanding Boulevard.

In pictures provided by the sheriff's office, the subject appears to be a man in a blue short-sleeve shirt with a baseball cap. He is driving a black Ford pickup truck with a Confederate flag sticker in the rear of the driver's side.