Clay County authorities hope to identify armed Waffle House robber

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the person who robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint last week.

At 2:20 a.m., the armed subject walked into the Waffle House at 704 Blanding Boulevard and pointed a handgun at two employees, according to the CCSO.

The subject demanded the employees open the register then left with an unknown amount of cash south of Blanding Blvd, the sheriff's office said.

The subject was wearing a red hoodie under several layers of clothing, black pants and black shoes. His outermost clothing had a "distinct logo" on it, the sheriff's office said.