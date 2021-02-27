Clay County authorities searching for 'dangerous' attempted murder suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for his alleged role in a shooting Thursday.
Deputies responded to the shooting Thursday evening at TNT Lounge in the Clay Hill area, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Steven Lutgens, remains at-large. He is wanted for attempted murder, the sheriff's office said.
Lutgens should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.