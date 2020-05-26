Claim: Lindsay McMichael’s post of Ahmaud Arbery’s body shows 'blindness to empathy and humanity'

An acquaintance of Lindsay McMichael says she would use her dad’s position in the DA’s office for personal gain.

We are learning more about the sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s accused killer.

The Sun, a UK-based tabloid newspaper reported last week that Lindsay McMichael posted a picture of Arbery’s body on Snapchat the day he was killed.

Lindsay McMichael’s brother, Travis McMichael, and father, Greg McMichael are charged with felony murder in the case.

Lindsay McMichael reportedly told the tabloid she posted the picture because she’s a true crime fan.

Jennifer Smith is an acquaintance of Lindsay McMichael.

Smith says she was disgusted when learning the graphic photograph was posted on Snapchat.

“She gave an interview with the Sun saying she’s a true crime fan, that’s why she did it. And I find it so lacking of empathy,” Smith said.

Smith met Lindsay McMichael at a mutual friend’s baby shower. Smith also graduated from Brunswick High School the same year as Travis McMichael, Arbery’s accused killer.

In 2012, Smith and Lindsay McMichael were in a driver education class together.

“She never took the class seriously, she made a joke of it and took it so lightly,” Smith added.

Smith also said Lindsay McMichael claimed she could use her dad’s position as an investigator in the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office for personal gain.

“I’ve heard her threatening ex-boyfriends with, ‘my dad is an investigator, you’ll never get away with anything,’” Smith said.

First Coast News has tried reaching out to the McMichaels for comment.

Lindsay McMichael told The Sun that posting a picture of Arbery’s body was poor judgment.

Smith thinks the shooting and the actions of the McMichael family are unacceptable.

“There’s no reason to use a gun to make a citizen’s arrest,” Smith believes.

Smith says she wanted to speak on the matter “because of who Travis [McMichael] was growing up with him in high school and Lindsay McMichael’s complete lack of insight to her wrongdoings in my tenure of knowing her.”

She says she knew Travis McMichael through mutual friends but had no direct connection with him.