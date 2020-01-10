City leaders denounce string of shootings in Jacksonville this week

Community groups like the Northside Coalition are outraged after the number of shootings in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Gunshots, flashing lights and crime scene tape.

The scene on the Southside repeating itself for the 359th time so far this year in Jacksonville.

Wednesday night, four people were shot at the Volaris apartment complex at Beach and Kernan boulevards.

Community leaders say while you may think the violence in the city is an “over there” problem or limited to just one zip code, that’s just not true.

The violence in our community impacts all of us.

“It is heartbreaking because we know that people are involved here. They’re not just numbers, they are our neighbors, our family, our friends our children,” Frazier said.

Ben Frazier leads the community group Northside Coalition.

He’s frustrated that talk is not leading to more action.

“The present plan is not working, it’s not working on the Northside, the Southside the Eastside or the Westside,” Frazier said.

He wants new job opportunities in under-served areas and a city-wide ceasefire.

Frazier says it is heartbreaking to see another string of shootings across Jacksonville.

“Don’t think we can just get more police officers, we already tried that, we try the same thing and expect different results,” Frazier said.

Frazier is also critical of the Cure Violence program, which recently received more funding for its programs on the Northwest side and the Eastside.

“We’re trying to make Jacksonville fit the Cure Violence model, it should be the other way around,” Frazier said.

Mayor Lenny Curry said on Thursday his recently approved budget invests in all categories across the board.

“I’m going to continue giving the experts in prevention and intervention and enforcement the resources they need,” Mayor Curry said.

Curry said Thursday his budget also expands on programs like cure violence.

JSO tells us the shooter has not been arrested.