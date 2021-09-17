Prostitution, drugs and shootings: Jacksonville strip club documented as site of criminal activity in proposed ordinance

According to documents obtained by First Coast News, the nightclub has received 188 total calls for service from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mascaras Gentleman's Club is one step closer to being investigated as a public nuisance, according to an ordinance that was passed unanimously by Jacksonville City Council last week.

The ordinance, introduced and sponsored by Council Members Carlucci and Carrico, is now awaiting a signature from Mayor Lenny Curry.

The ordinance says Mascaras Gentlemen’s Club, located at 3225 Southside Blvd., has been documented as the site of numerous criminal activities including prostitution, drug crimes, shootings, murders and deaths.

This includes the recent triple shooting that left one person dead on Aug. 1.

According to documents obtained by First Coast News, the nightclub has received 188 total calls for service from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office since the beginning of this year.

"...The Council finds that there is a legitimate public purpose in investigating this establishment and abating all public nuisance conditions that are found to exist," reads the ordinance.

"The Council hereby directs the City’s Office of General Counsel to immediately begin working with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to gather information concerning criminal activities occurring at the premises of 3225 Southside Blvd. Such information shall be expeditiously reviewed by the Office of General Counsel to determine whether there is sufficient evidence of ongoing criminal activities to justify pursuit of an injunction to abate a public nuisance. "