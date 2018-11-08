Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported that a 7-year-old child was shot and killed on the Westside Saturday evening.

The shooting happened in a parking lot in the 7900 block of 103rd St. near El Tapatio restaurant.

The victim was seated in a car with her father while they waited for her mother to finish up at work at one of the restaurants.

JSO says witnesses observed two black males walk up to a car at the IHOP nearby and the two parties started exchanging gun fire.

Police say the child was struck by the crossfire of the nearby shooting. The father of the victim reportedly drove his daughter to the closest emergency room, which was Park West ER.

After medical officials observed the severity of the girl's injuries, they immediately forwarded her to Wolfson Children's Hospital.

She was pronounced dead at 8:49 p.m.

Police released this photograph which shows the persons of interest.

Child shot on 103rd Street - Persons of interest are in this photo.



BM wearing a white top, jeans that appeared to be acid washed.



BM wearing maroon



Believed to be in an early to mid 2000’s green Nissan Altima.



904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org if you have info. pic.twitter.com/6C8DAVdD2c — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 12, 2018

They detail the two suspects as black men, one wearing a white top, acid-washed jeans, and another wearing a maroon top.

JSO also said the suspects are believed to be in an early-to-mid 2000's green Nissan Altima.

Lenny Curry tweeted his heartbreak over the situation and expressed his frustration with crime in Jacksonville.

My Lord. My God. This is heartbreaking. These are our children. I’ve spoken to the Sheriff. Our cops are in pursuit of these terrible people. Prayers for the family. Our law enforcement will bring the full force of the law on those who committed this. https://t.co/oXejdJ9OR3 — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) August 12, 2018

JSO asks you to call or submit your crime tip to 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

