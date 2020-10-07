Child pornography arrest made in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in St. Augustine for 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according St. Augustine Police Department.
Police say James Margwarth, 40, was arrested on July 9 at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The St. Augustine Police Department investigations unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigations initially opened the case due to Margwarth’s IP address being discovered in a related investigation. After obtaining a consent to search his devices, investigators discovered Child Sexual Abuse Materials.
Margwarth was arrested at his residence and transported to the St. Johns County Jail without incident.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information available at this time. There is no indication that any of the images depict victims from the local area.