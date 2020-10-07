Child pornography arrest made in St. Augustine

Police opened the case due to Margwarth’s IP address being discovered in a related investigation.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in St. Augustine for 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according St. Augustine Police Department.

Police say James Margwarth, 40, was arrested on July 9 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The St. Augustine Police Department investigations unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigations initially opened the case due to Margwarth’s IP address being discovered in a related investigation. After obtaining a consent to search his devices, investigators discovered Child Sexual Abuse Materials.

Margwarth was arrested at his residence and transported to the St. Johns County Jail without incident.