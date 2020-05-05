RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A child is recovering after consuming their parent’s entire stash of edible marijuana, according to Richmond Heights police.

Richmond Heights Police Department tweeted Monday that the child mistook the edible marijuana for regular candy. Police said paramedics were contacted when the child became listless and their heart rate was dangerously elevated.

Police have not said how old the child is.

The parent is facing charges of child endangerment.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Pfizer producing new COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials at St. Louis County facility

Join Laila Anderson at #Couch2Cure to save lives