JSO: Small child found deceased in pool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small child drowned Saturday evening at the 1200 block of Dunn Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The child was found unconscious in the pool by family members after he had been playing in a nearby park, Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said at a press briefing.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the scene and attempted CPR, but the child was pronounced dead after he was transported to the hospital, Rudflaff said.

It is unknown how the child got into the pool area, but there was a fence between the park and the pool, he said.