Deputies: Child in critical condition after shooting in Putnam County, teen suspect in custody

The child was flown to a Gainesville hospital and is out of surgery as of Wednesday morning, deputies say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old has been arrested by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office after deputies say he shot a 5-year-old during a dispute Tuesday night.

That child is currently in critical condition, deputies say.

Deputies say an argument happened between the suspect and an Interlachen man in the area of Oakcrest Drive and 5th Way.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim's parents told deputies that the alleged suspect got into an argument with the victim's dad. The victim's dad said he thought the suspect had flagged him down as he was driving and he turned the vehicle around.

The victim's dad told deputies when he drove up to the suspect's vehicle, an argument began and the suspect pulled a handgun out. The victim's mother said the suspect appeared to be walking away, but then she heard gunshots.

The victim's father drove to State Road 20 and Keuka Road where they were met by emergency personnel.

Deputies say the child is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

PCSO says am 8-year-old child that was also in the car received superficial injuries from the windows shattering.

Deputies say the suspect was located later in the evening and charged with one count of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of firing a missile into a vehicle.

All charges are felonies.