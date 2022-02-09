Child arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Clay County High

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting a school function and making threats against a school.

A child not affiliated with Clay High School has been charged after allegedly making a threat on Snapchat that referenced shooting up the school Tuesday.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting a school function and making threats against a school. First Coast News is not releasing the name of the child due to their age.

Deputies say the Clay County Sheriff's office was notified around 8:30 a.m. of a possible threat against Clay High School posted on social media.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Clay County District School Police Department conducted a joint investigation into the threat.

"We are pleased to announce the Clay County Sheriff's Office has arrested the suspect involved in this case for disrupting a school function and threats against the school," CCSO said on Twitter. "There is no additional danger to the school or the public."

Deputies say the suspect made an online post stating, “If you go to clay high don’t come to school tmr @username (we are not releasing username) getting guns to shoot it up like fr” and showed picture of several rifles hanging on a wall.