CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police charged a man in the attempted killing of a 10-week-old fetus after a pregnant woman said he attacked her.

The alleged assault supposedly happened March 23 at an apartment complex off of Oak Leaf Court. Anthony Gourdet, 29, was charged more than a week later.

A criminal complaint states that the woman first told police she had a miscarriage at the apartment. She later told staff at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center that she had been assaulted. A hospital staffer recorded seeing neck bruising and vaginal bleeding consistent with a miscarriage.

Court documents said the woman later told police Gourdet punched her three times in the stomach while he held her against a wall and choked her.

She stated that Gourdet attacked her after she came "clean" about cheating on him. She said he was upset that her unborn child may not be his. Neighbors told 13News Now the two were dating.

13News Now reached out to the woman who made the report to police. She called late in the day Thursday and said the report was made out of anger and Gourdet did not attack her. She stated that the fetus is okay and that she 12 weeks into her pregnancy.

Gourdet has a court appearance scheduled for June 19 in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.