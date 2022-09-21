Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, aka Foolio, accepts plea deal, gets probation

After several attempts to dismiss the case, Jones pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence. If he went to trial, Jones was facing up to three years.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, known by the moniker "Foolio," accepted a plea deal Wednesday after a months-long legal battle that began with a traffic stop. He pleaded no contrest to charges of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, in exchange for six months probation, which he will serve at a confidential location in Georgia.

Foolio is a known gang-affiliate and has been ordered not to contact six individuals he is associated with. The court will keep those names confidential.

Jones was pulled over by a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer for an illegal window tint on April 5.

He was then also charged with fleeing and eluding after he allegedly did not stop right away (his attorney argues he came to a rolling stop shortly after the officer initiated the stop).

The civil traffic charges for the window tint have been dropped as part of his plea deal.

However, he will be permitted to travel in order to continue performing, and a list of his destinations has been submitted to the court.

Jones's trial on charges of fleeing and eluding, as well as the tampering with evidence charge, was set to begin Monday.