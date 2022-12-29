'Charismatic and good-hearted boy:' Family, friends reflect after teen killed at Orange Park basketball court

No arrests have been made and police are not releasing any suspect information yet as they investigate

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends of a man who died this week after a shooting at an Orange Park basketball court this week are reflecting on the legacy he leaves behind.

Police said Drew Allan Wright III, 18, was shot during a fight between people at the courts on Grove Park Drive Wednesday. He was later taken to the hospital where he died Thursday morning, police said.

"My deepest condolences to Drew’s family," said Nancy Hansen on a GoFundMe page for the family. "He was a charismatic and good-hearted boy with an infectious smile. He could win anyone over with his charm. I am grateful to have known him. I hope that his family, especially his sisters, find peace.".

No arrests have been made and police are not releasing any suspect information yet as they investigate

"Drew was an avid basketball player doing what he loves to do and was at that court daily," said Brittany Wright, Drew Wright's aunt. "Do to the unexpected nature of his passing we are asking for donations to help with his funeral expenses."