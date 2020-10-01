A 27-year-old man, who was reportedly found with the vehicle that belonged to the dead Atlantic Coast High School teacher, was charged with her murder on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Zebulon Perkins now faces the charge of second-degree murder in the death of Vivian James, 49. JSO revealed that she died from strangulation.

Perkins was arrested Dec. 28, hours after James was found dead inside her Westside home in the 500 block of Glen Alan Court North. Police discovered her body around 7:41 a.m. after they were called out to the home in response to a home invasion robbery. They said several items were missing from her home, including identification cards, credit cards and her 2007 Toyota Camry.

Perkins was found with her vehicle at the Hospitality Inn & Suites at 7071 103rd St. at 10:41 a.m., throwing out items, according to police records.

He was detained and charged with dealing in stolen property, a felony.

On Dec. 29, police searched the vehicle and found Perkins' bag, which contained a bloody pair of sweat pants, the Arlo camera from the victim's home and three laptops, according to the police report. Her cell phone and credit cards were also found during the search, police reported.

On Friday, JSO charged Perkins with James' murder.

Several sources, including a close family friend, said Perkins was James' former neighbor. Neighbors said Perkins moved from the neighborhood a couple of years ago and did handy work on James' home, including mowing her lawn and installing a camera security system.

First Coast News looked into the criminal past of Perkins. In 2014, Perkins was arrested on charges of battery, including domestic felony battery by strangulation, and assault, according to police records. He was released.

James was a science teacher at Atlantic Coast High School.

