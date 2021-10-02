Charges upgraded to murder against suspect accused in fatal Windy Hill shooting

The shooting happened at 3:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Bunnell Drive on Jan. 23.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man accused in the shooting death of a victim at a Windy Hill home last month is now facing murder charges.

Police said one man was shot and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

During the investigation, officers identified 50-year-old George Litgen as the shooter. After a search that lasted several hours, a tip helped JSO find and arrest Litgen.

While JSO did not give a motive for the shooting, they did say Litgen and the victim, who are believed to be half-brothers, have a history of domestic violence.