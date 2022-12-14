Two dozen charged during Putnam County's 'Deck the Cells' operation

The amount of fentanyl seized is enough to kill the entire population of Palatka 2 times.

PALATKA, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriffs Office began the 'Deck the Cells' drug operation in April 2022 in conjunction with FDLE and the Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

The team was able to use a technology called the 'OD Map' that allows officers to track in real time overdose deaths and target the offenders responsible for the sale.

During the eight-month operation, deputies say the narcotics that were seized include 194 grams of methamphetamine, 473 grams of marijuana, 51 grams of fentanyl, 149 grams of cocaine, 142 grams of MDMA, 56 grams of LSD, seven grams of amphetamines, five grams of Oxycodone, two grams of Hydromorphone, four handguns, one AR-15 style pistol and $8,400.

The team say the amount of fentanyl seized is enough to kill the entire population of Palatka two times over or roughly 25,000 people.

"For them to be brazen enough to have the audacity to sell drugs in our community is shameful, and they are clowns, they are absolute clowns," said Sheriff Homer "Gator" DeLoach during a press conference Wednesday.

Twenty-four people were criminally charged and 16 people in total were arrested. Eight are left with outstanding warrants.

Raymond Claudio was arrested for the sale of fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and is being held on $300,000 bond, the highest bond set from this operation. Deputies say Claudio has been connected with several deaths in the area.

Two men arrested, Johnnie Llyod and Reche Williams, are both registered sex offenders.

Those arrested include:

Bobby Mosely- Trafficking in Meth Bond 100K

Shenna Shallcross - Sale of Meth bond $25,000

Stephanie Arrington, -Sale of Meth Bond $27,500

Donteria Fuqua – Sale of cocaine, Sale of Hallucinogen and Sale of MDMA Bond $155,000

Reche Williams - Trafficking in Fentanyl Bond $105,000

Felicia Mathews- Sale of Schedule 2 and Trafficking in Meth Bond $155,000

Johnny Lloyd - Sale of Meth Bond $50,000

Raymond Claudio- Sale of Fentanyl, Sale of Meth, Sale of Fentanyl, Sale of Cocaine Bond $300,000

Austin Winters- Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of controlled substance x’s2, possession of firearm by felon, possession of cocaine and possession of a machine gun- bond $183,500

Frank Taylor- Sale of cocaine, Possession of cocaine with intent, possession of MDMA with intent, 2 counts Trafficking in Phenethylamines Bond $285,000

Rashad Hills- Sale of cocaine, Possession of cocaine with intent Bond $127,500

Julius Edward- Possession of cocaine with intent, Sale of Cocaine $125,000

Donevan Spell- Sale of Schedule II X’s 2- Bond $100,000

Mary Hall- Sale of Hallucinogen and Sale of Fentanyl bond $100,000

Johnnie Harris - warrant out of Bay county VOP possession of meth) No Bond

Antwon Balow- Sale of Marijuana, Bond $52,500

Warrants have been issued for;

Domonique Adams- Sale of cocaine and Trafficking in Fentanyl

Lonnie Johnson- Sale of Marijuana

Robert Scott- Possession of controlled substance

Clarence Drake- Sale of Oxycodone

Willie McCloud- Sale of MDMA

Marvin Johnson- Trafficking in Cocaine

Domonique Seymour- Sale of Heroin

Crystal Tripp- Possession of cocaine and Possession of Firearm by convicted felon

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the 8 listed with warrants for their arrest can contact Crime Stoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app.