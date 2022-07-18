Chappell Schools responds after lawsuit filed that alleges school covered up sexual abuse of children

The CEO of Chappell Schools says that the school and its staff have been transparent throughout the entire process and that the lawsuit presents false claims.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chappell Schools are responding after the parents of nine alleged child victims announced they are suing one of its private St. Johns County preschools for allegedly covering up incidents of sexual abuse.

The parents of students at the Longleaf campus preschool say the children were molested by former assistant teacher Anthony Guadalupe and the school did nothing.

In a letter sent to parents, the CEO of Chappell Schools, Melanie Williams, says the complaints made against the school "highlight grossly exaggerated and false allegations/actions by Chappell."

Williams says when the Longleaf Director became aware of the assistant teacher’s lewd behavior, she immediately reported the incident to DCF.

"The next day I arrived at Longleaf and viewed the video footage," Williams writes in the letter. "... To get the footage in the hands of the Sheriff’s Office faster, we provided our two hard drives containing all video footage for the Longleaf preschool."

The lawsuit says school officials knew about Guadalupe's behavior prior to the incident that eventually led to his arrest.

“During Guadalupe’s employment and at all times material, he on numerous occasions sexually battered the victims, masturbated in front of them, touched their ... genitals, and/or made them watch as he sexually battered other victims," it says.

The complaint claims the school was not transparent about the incidents.

“Even after Guadalupe was arrested, Chappell failed to timely disclose Guadalupe’s arrest and the circumstances thereof to multiple parents whose children were exposed to Guadalupe, and actually told parents their children were not victims, thereby delaying the discovery of the additional criminal acts and additional victims. Subsequent evidence has contradicted Chappell’s representations to parents that their children were not victims.”

Williams says that the school, and its staff have been transparent throughout the entire process and that the lawsuit presents claims that are untrue.

"This week we received a complaint from a Ponte Vedra attorney who represents a group of Longleaf parents," she writes. "The complaint notes horrible allegations that go far beyond what we know to be factual....this week’s complaint said that Chappell covered up things or attempted to cover up things. This is false and offensive. Unfortunately, we have had to engage legal representation to address the gross exaggerations."

Read the full letter sent to Chappell families below.

Guadalupe, an 18-year-old assistant teacher at the Chappell School Longleaf Campus in St. Johns, was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior related to sexual misconduct, police say.

Dear Chappell families,



Chappell Schools at the Longleaf campus in St. Johns County experienced a terrible situation on 7/18/22 where an assistant teacher inappropriately touched a child at the end of the school day. When the Longleaf Director became aware of the assistant teacher’s lewd behavior, she immediately reported the incident to DCF on 7/18/22. The next day I arrived at Longleaf and viewed the video footage. DCF arrived at the preschool with a detective from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO). We began to download the video-recorded footage for SJCSO. To get the footage in the hands of the Sheriff’s Office faster, we provided our two hard drives containing all video footage for the Longleaf preschool. Since then, the Longleaf team and I have been assisting SJCSO and DCF with all access to files and data, access to interview teachers and staff, and meeting any other requests. The Sheriff’s Office kept our hard drives for full inspection, and we are happy for them to do so.



This week we received a complaint from a Ponte Vedra attorney who represents a group of Longleaf parents. The complaint notes horrible allegations that go far beyond what we know to be factual. There are multiple stories circulating that highlight grossly exaggerated and false allegations/actions by Chappell.



Families, please know that we have been as transparent as possible, assisting SJCSO as well as DCF since the incident on 7/18/22. I have been sending regular updates to Longleaf parents and maintaining an open door to meet with parents in person at the campus. This week’s complaint said that Chappell covered up things or attempted to cover up things. This is false and offensive. Unfortunately, we have had to engage legal representation to address the gross exaggerations.



I am sorry that I must send this note to you. It is not the kind of note that I would like for families to open after the workday. However, I thought you should know what has occurred, and feel free to reach out to me via email at melanie@chappellschools.com with any questions or concerns. I will send a follow-up message next week.



Sincerely,



Melanie Williams, PhD

CEO, Chappell Schools

Tim Pribisco is one of Guadalupe’s defense attorneys. He previously gave this statement to First Coast News.