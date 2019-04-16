A Jacksonville man has been arrested after allegedly forging customer signatures in construction documents and stealing more than $40,000 from customers.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced Tuesday that Wyatt Green, owner of Storm Restoration Specialists LLC, was charged with stealing more than $40,000 from people who assigned their insurance benefits to him through Assignment of Benefits contracts.

Green and his staff allegedly forged customer signatures on construction documents and insurance claim payment checks that required signatures from both the homeowner and mortgage lender.



CFO Patronis’ detectives discovered that Green was hired by four homeowners to perform contracting work. Allegedly, Green directed his staff to forge homeowners’ signatures on the checks as well as added the mortgage lenders' endorsement before depositing the checks into his bank account.



Employees of Green also admitted to allegedly forging customer signatures on construction documents required by counties and municipalities. In some cases, construction work was never completed, and in others, the work never even began.



Green was booked into the Duval County Jail on April 12, on charges of Organized Scheme to Defraud, Grand Theft and Forgery. If convicted, Green faces up to 35 years in prison.

“This case is another example of a bad contractor scamming Floridians and pocketing the money without actually making repairs.," says CFO Jimmy Patronis.

"AOBs were once used to protect Floridians but recently, assigning your benefits over to a contractor has become an abusive practice."