Family identifies teen who was shot while driving car in Jacksonville in May

Investigators say Torres was shot while driving in a car on East 8th street with other individuals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members have identified 19-year-old Cesar Torres as the teen shot and killed last month on Jacksonville’s Eastside.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, May 17 around 9:30 p.m, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say after the shooting, the car continued to the hospital, where Torres was dropped off. After life-saving measures were attempted, officials say Torres was pronounced dead.

Torres' mom tells First Coast News that her son was very friendly and outgoing. She says he was the life of the party.

She says Torres was in the process of going back to school to become a merchant marine.

Cesar has three other siblings and also was an aspiring rapper.