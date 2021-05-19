CCSO: Drugs, weapons seized during search warrant at Clay County home

The same home was the site of another narcotics-related search warrant in 2019.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and SWAT units seized drugs, weapons and other paraphernalia during a search warrant at a home on Johns Cemetery Road.

The search warrant was part of an investigation into drug activity in the area, the sheriff's office said. Two people who lived at the home had been previously arrested and charged with sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

During their search, deputies seized 3.28 grams of methamphetamine, a box of 12-gauge shotgun shells, three pellet guns, several phones used for drug transactions and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.

Charges are pending in the case, the CCSO said.