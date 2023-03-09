Cause of death undetermined after man was found unresponsive next to house pool

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the victim was not alone in the pool at the time of the incident, and he knew how to swim.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine an official cause of death after a man was found unresponsive next to a residential pool, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 8000 block of Collins Rd. in reference to a drowning incident.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man in his 30s unresponsive next to the pool.

Police say life-saving measures were administered, but were ultimately unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews.

Police say the victim was visiting the residence and family members were in the pool at the time of the incident.

Police say it appeared the victim did know how to swim.

At this time, police say the cause of death in undetermined pending an autopsy.