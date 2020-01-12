Taylor Williams' death undetermined; autopsy report released

The cause of death for Taylor Williams is listed as undetermined due to the decomposed nature of the remains when they were found.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More than a year after the remains of 5-year-old Taylor Williams were found buried in a shallow grave in Alabama, the Alabama Medical Examiner's Office finally released her autopsy report saying her cause of death was "undetermined."

The autopsy was conducted in November of 2019 by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science and includes evidence of matching DNA collected from her mother, Brianna Williams.

NEW: 5-year-old Taylor Williams' autopsy released. Cause and manner of death undetermined. Brianna is in jail connected to, but not directly charged in Taylor's death.

Brianna Williams is charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence. Officials contend she tortured, maliciously punished or caged Taylor Williams sometime between the last time the girl was seen alive in April 2019 and when Brianna Williams reported the girl missing last November.

The girl’s remains were found days later outside the small Alabama town where Brianna Williams grew up. She's pleaded not guilty.

"The discovery of the decomposed remains in a wooded area is suspicious for homicide but no definitive evidence of violence was present on the bones discovered," the report reads. "The presence of linear enamel hypoplasia on the teeth and (skull)...are suspicious for neglect or severe illness but there is no other evidence to support this hypothesis."

Police reports released in July show investigators discovered a closet in Brianna Williams’ Southside apartment reeking of bodily waste and human decomposition, as well as bloodstains on the carpet and walls that tested positive for Taylor Williams’ DNA.