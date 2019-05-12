A shocking scene of a student exiting a bus and getting hit by a passing car in Bradford County was caught on camera.

The video shows a middle schooler and her cousin exiting the bus when Carl James Jr. drove passed two vehicles behind the bus, drove along the shoulder and struck the student with his mirror. Deputies said he stayed on the scene.

“If I have ever seen a willful and wanting reckless driving case, this is it,” Major Brad Smith with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said James claimed he never saw the bus’ stop signals, but the surveillance video shows the signals clearly displayed, as well as the bus driver activating them.

Deputies say the student was struck in the hip. She was taken to the hospital and suffered minor injuries.

Bradford County Schools Assistant Superintendent David Harris said when he arrived at, the scene the student look shocked. Harris said the district has had issues with careless drivers in the past but nothing like this.

“I can’t even remember a time a student has been hit by a vehicle,” Harris said.

“If an elementary school child had stepped off that bus, it could have easily struck a child in the head — a smaller child,” Smith said. “And those injuries could have been a whole lot worse.”

James is now charged with reckless driving and was booked in the Bradford County Jail. He was released after posting a $500 bond. The school district said the student is out of school for two days to recover from the incident.