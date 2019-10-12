JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville business owner is dealing with an unfortunate setback right before the holidays. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who burglarized a Northside hair store Saturday Morning.

The shop was burglarized just four weeks after it was vandalized. Both crimes happened at the Hair Bank Salon along Lem Turner Road. Lorraine Hogan is a co-owner.

“He took our hair bundles, he took our wigs, he took some closures and frontals, all of our hair items,” Hogan said.

Hogan said the thief took off with merchandise worth about $10,000, stolen goods that could lead to a big payday on the black market.

“Average wig costs about $500 to $550," Hogan said. "For one bundle, he can get up to $150 to $160.”

Just last month, a man was caught on camera smashing out three windows with a metal pole. He didn’t take anything but Hogan’s sense of security.

“Most definitely devastated, frustrated," she said. "I just can’t understand the logic behind this happening again in a worse situation in exactly a month."

Despite the loss, Hogan remains hopeful the suspects will get caught and she’s now working on getting things back to normal before the holidays.

“We can’t let it stop us," she said. "Though this is something that happened in such a short amount of time back-to-back, it’s just pressing us to keep moving, to go harder. We are here for our community and we are going to keep pressing.”

Hogan said customers can still order products online and she expects to be fully stocked by the end of the week.

