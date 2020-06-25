St. Johns County Sheriff's Office searching for two carjacking suspects

Deputies said a 2017 Ford Focus was located Monday on Masters Drive after a person said their vehicle was carjacked Sunday at 152 Stewart Street.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men Thursday after a person was carjacked Sunday.

The vehicle was recovered Monday when it turned onto 107 Masters Drive and two men bailed out of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and had dark sunglasses on his bald head, deputies said. The passenger was wearing an orange shirt with a light-colored ball cap on.