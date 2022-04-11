Arrest made in case of carjacking with children inside vehicle

Two children were inside the vehicle when the suspect got in and drove away. He was later apprehended by a K9 and her handler.

HILLIARD, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

A Nassau County Sherriff's Office K9 and her handler, Beth Smith, had a "successful find," this weekend, NCSO wrote in a press release.

"Rogue" and her handler helped to locate a carjacking suspect, who had fled from the scene of a carjacking on foot.

That carjacking nearly became a kidnapping. Two children were inside the vehicle at a gas station in Hilliard when the suspect, Ivan Fox, allegedly jumped in and drove away, the press release said.

Fox stopped the car after driving about 150 ft., got the children out of the car and then drove off again. He drove into Georgia and then back into Hilliard.

With assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's K9 teams, Fox was apprehended at 7:29 a.m. Saturday, just two hours after fleeing the scene.