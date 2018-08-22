A St. Johns County man was shot in the leg with a flare gun after a dispute over a woman escalated, said the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened June 14 after the victim Benjamin Gottlieb, 40, was told over the phone by Erik Campbell, 42, to exit his home in the 10800 block of US 1 North and meet Campbell outside.

The two had been in a dispute over Campbell's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Nichole Johnson, 40, before Gottlieb told Campbell to come by his home if he wanted to settle the issue.

Instead, deputies say Campbell sent career criminal Anthony Conley, 28, who shot the victim with a flare gun from the passenger side of a gold Chevrolet Malibu.

Gottlieb was shot in his left thigh and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Conley and the vehicle's driver, Victoria Stout, 23, fled the scene and were later found hiding in a wooded area near a construction site at 10870 US 1 North.

Messages provided by Johnson to deputies showed Erik admitted to sending Campbell to the victim's house after Johnson ended her relationship with Campbell. Johnson said her ex-boyfriend had texted her saying "Ben is going to meet Brian." Brian is Conley's nickname. Campbell also told Johnson "End it and they will not proceed." Campbell later sent another message that read, "People just got shot up."

Conley has six prior felony convictions including second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, robbery with a firearm, and false imprisonment of an adult, according to deputies.

Stout has been charged with a misdemeanor moving traffic violation for driving with a suspended license.

Deputies have charged Conley in this case with aggravated battery, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a weapon by a violent career criminal.

