A nationwide alert has been issued for the car and the missing vaccine vials.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A car carrying 30 COVID-19 vaccine vials was stolen Wednesday afternoon from the Strawberry Festival grounds in Plant City.

Police are now trying to track down the car and the vials, which were supposed to be distributed at that location. There may have been up to six doses in each stolen vial.

Officers described the missing car as a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with Florida license plate NPJJ58.

The thief is believed to be a thin, light-skinned man with long hair, investigators said. He is thought to be in his early 20s and was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie.