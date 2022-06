The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 80-year-old is dead after crashing his car into a fence in Jacksonville Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m. A resident of a senior apartment checked in with the security guard and proceeded forward into the complex, then colliding with the fence, JSO said.

No one else was hurt or involved. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.