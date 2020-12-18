Candlelight memorial set for Saturday to remember Jacksonville homicide victims

With this year's homicide rate already surpassing 170, there is even a greater need for Compassionate Warriors, Gray said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His was the first homicide of 2019, struck Jan. 2 in a drive-by shooting at Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road where a Christmas-themed "Drive Safely" memorial sign now stands.

Trevor Christian Gray was just 20 when he died at the hospital hours later.

Now, as 20-year-old Izhaan Shamar Scott awaits trial in the case, Gray's mother is asking all affected by the violence to gather Saturday night to speak about, or just remember, the loved one they lost.

The 6 p.m. candlelight vigil at Riverside's Memorial Park at 1620 Riverside Ave. is organized by Compassionate Warriors, which Tina Gray set up to help those going through the same crisis she is "with love, support, compassion and services."

"It's a very beautiful park," Gray said. "We will do the lanterns and my hope is to just bring everyone together so they can unite and know they are not alone and share in the grief and memories of their loved ones."

Officers were called to Atlantic Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2019, to find Trevor Gray in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Gray and two friends were at a Circle K gas station earlier that night when a fight broke out between one of them and Scott.

Gray and his friend drove off after the incident ended, but police said Scott followed them in his vehicle, pulled up alongside them. Shots were fired into Gray's vehicle, which soon crashed.

Scott was found in the 8000 block of Arlington Expressway, the Sheriff’s Office said. Facing a charge of murder, two more of attempted murder and another for shooting deadly missiles, Scott was released on bond into home arrest in June as his case remains in the hearing phase with no trial date set yet, court records show.

Gray says she is still amazed he is free on bond, seeing him seated one bench away from her at a recent court hearing, making a tough year even worse.

"I am hanging in there, but it's a long process. It takes forever to see justice," she said. "... He got to spend the last holidays with his family, and this holiday as well. My son doesn't get that opportunity."

From 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Gray's mother said the vigil by her nonprofit group and the McKnight Family Ministry will let family members gather together in remembrance of the person they lost.

With this year's homicide rate already surpassing 170, there is even a greater need for Compassionate Warriors, Gray said. It offers emotional support, aid in finding victim and planning services or financial support, even helping the homeless.

"It's been really hard. You can get caught up in your grief fairly easily, but Compassionate Warriors has helped me with my grief and reaching out," Gray said. "... The numbers are not slowing down. They are getting worse."

Compassionate Warriors is also havng a toy drive for needy children, setting up a donation box at the park. Those who bring a toy should label it with a tag showing whether it is suited for a boy or a girl and the age range.