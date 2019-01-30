An employee with the Army National Guard stationed at Camp Blanding was arrested and now faces child molestation charges.

Jovanne Montanez, 30, was arrested on Tuesday on an active warrant out of Duval County.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct and contributing to delinquency of a minor.

He is being held on bond for more than $150,000.

Prior to his arrest, Montanez worked as a military police officer. He was arrested in 2016 then reassigned to an isolated position on base.