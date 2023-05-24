Camden County woman arrested after deputies say she pepper sprayed baby

Responding officers said Amiera Ford wanted to fight the child's mother. She was seen yelling at the teen-mom shortly before the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A woman was arrested after deputies say she used pepper spray on a baby in St. Mary's, Georgia.

Amiera Ford, 19, charged with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The victim, a seven-month-old baby, was said to a swollen face that was red. Police were told she was struggling to breathe.

According to the arrest report, the child was rushed to the hospital after the incident and at last check, her condition was described serious.

According to the St. Marys Police Department, the incident occurred on May 19. Parts of the report were redacted because the victims are minors.

Responding officers said Ford wanted to fight the child's mother. She was seen yelling at the teen-mom when witnesses saw the mother working to put her child in a car seat.

One person said they heard the victim say she'll defend herself with pepper spray. Ford then said, "Oh, you're going to pepper spray me?" before brandishing her own pepper spray. They said Ford sprayed both the mother and baby.

Police said another witness yelled out "You're spraying the baby," but Ford did not stop. People who saw the encounter all told police they saw Ford leave the scene. The 19-year-old suspect was arrested later in the evening. She was read her rights and claims she didn't spray the child.