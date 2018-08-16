A Camden County woman was arrested after she allegedly dragged her dog behind her truck for nearly a quarter of a mile.

According to a report from the Kingsland Police Department, officers were dispatched to a call in reference to a live animal being pulled behind a moving vehicle. When they arrived on scene, the dog had injuries all down its body and from where it has made contact with the pavement.

Police asked the dog's owner, Amy Sikes, how the dog ended up behind the truck and she said that she wasn't paying attention to her dog and noticed that someone was behind her flashing their lights and honking. After seeing that person she noticed her dog had jumped out of the bed of her truck and she pulled over.

The dog needed immediate medical attention so Sikes and the dog were escorted to an animal hospital. The hospital later called police stating Sikes did not pay her bill and did not take any of the medication which would prevent infection and treat the pain of the dog, simply took her dog and left.

When police made contact with Sikes again, she told them she took the dog and left because she did not have any money. When asked why she did not secure the dog in the truck, she said she never did and did not have a reason for not securing it.

She was arrested for theft of services and cruelty to animals.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital where it will be treated for its injuries free of charge.

