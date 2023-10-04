Camden County man gets 100 years in federal prison for child sex crimes

FBI agents tracked down Michael Kersey, 45, after they infiltrated an online group where members traded child sexual abuse images.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A Camden County man who admitted to owning child sexual abuse images has been sentenced to 100 years in federal prison, according to a release by United States Attorney Jill E. Steinberg's office.

Michael Kersey, 45, is from St. Marys. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in sexual exploitation of children; three counts of sexual exploitation of children; and possession of child sexual abuse images. There is no parole in the federal system.

Kersey's crimes were uncovered when FBI agents infiltrated a private online group where members shared images and videos of child sexual abuse.

FBI agents were led to his address and found hundreds of images of "at least four children" on his phone and computers, according to the press release.

Agents also identified another criminal, Lesley Henry, 47, who was producing the images and sending them to Kersey. She is also from St. Marys. She pleaded guilty and is sentenced to 35 years in prison.

“Michael Kersey and his co-defendant exploited vulnerable children for their warped gratification without regard for the lifelong trauma they inflicted on their innocent victims,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “Their lengthy sentences help protect the community from such predatory behavior and reinforces the seriousness of these offenses.”