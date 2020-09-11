Camden County inmate charged with providing drugs resulting in another inmate's death

Joshua Swing, 35, of Woodbine, Georgia is charged with the distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Camden County inmate is charged with providing drugs resulting in another inmate's overdose death, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The department said an inmate identified as J.D. was found unresponsive in his cell at the Camden County Detention Facility on May 17 and later died. An autopsy found that his cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity, the news release said. Joshua Swing, 35, of Woodbine, Georgia is accused of providing the fentanyl to J.D.

“Fentanyl is a deadly, highly unpredictable drug that increasingly fuels the nation’s opioid addiction,” Christine said. “It’s particularly disturbing to learn of this poison’s presence as contraband in a detention facility.”

Swing was charged with the distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. The charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison without parole.