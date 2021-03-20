Camden County deputies arrest suspect following chase through swamp

While searching for the suspect, the K-9 unit heard slight movement and coughing in some thick bushes, prompting a pursuit into a swamp, according to the CCSO.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A man attempting to hide from the Camden County Sheriff's Office gave his location up with a cough that tipped deputies to his location, according to the sheriff's office.

On Friday, a Georgia State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle on I-95 for traveling more than 100 mph. During the stop, the trooper found narcotics in the vehicle, the CCSO said.

The driver tried to flee the scene and actually started to scuffle with the trooper. The driver climbed a fence and into a wooded area off the interstate, deputies said.

At this time, the CCSO Bloodhound Team responded to area to find the man.

While searching for the suspect, K-9 Radar heard slight movement and coughing in the thick bushes. The suspect tried to run again by heading into a nearby swamp, the sheriff's office said. Deputies followed the man into the swam, at times having to swim because of the water's depth.

Deputies arrested the man roughly 200 yards from the woodline in the swamp.