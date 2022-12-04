Camden County deputy, K9 rammed with car by driver after attempted traffic stop

When the Camden deputy pulled around the side of the gas station, the driver smashed his car into the deputies cruiser, immobilizing the car.

A driver intentionally rammed his car into a Camden County deputy during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.

A deputy and his K9 were sitting north of the Harriett's Bluff exit on I-95 when a red car sped past him. After flipping on his lights to stop the driver, the car proceeded to weave in and out of lanes to doge the deputy. The driver even swerved into the emergency lane several times before exiting the interstate, officials said.

Law enforcement said before turning into a gas station, the driver almost caused a crash by turning onto Harriett’s Bluff Road without stopping. When the Camden deputy pulled around the side of the gas station, the driver smashed his car into the deputies cruiser, immobilizing the car.

The red car sped back onto the interstate, driving southbound. Eventually, the driver's vehicle became inoperable. The driver and his passenger jumped out of the car and took of running on foot on the interstate, according to officials.

The Kingsland Police Department arrived on scene to assist with the chase. The passenger was apprehended first during the on foot pursuit. The driver was tased before he was taken into custody.

The deputy and K9 who were rammed during the incident are safe and healthy.

The identity of the suspect and passenger have not been released, at this time.