Camden County officer arrested, accused of shoving handcuffed inmate into a door

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A sergeant corrections officer has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations following an alleged use-of-force incident.

Joshua Beauchamp, 37, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, false statements and violation of oath of public office.

GBI began investigating Beauchamp twelve days ago, as requested by the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

According to the bureau, it was discovered that on July 3, Beauchamp was taking a handcuffed inmate to an isolation cell and shoved him into a door. The door opened, causing the inmate to hit his head and leaving him unconscious.

The inmate was taken to the hospital and recovered.

Beauchamp was booked into the Camden County Jail following the investigation.