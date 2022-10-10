'I need an ambulance': Passengers panic in 911 call after juveniles shot during Nassau County road rage incident

Two men are charged with attempted murder after a violent road rage incident involving two vehicles left two juveniles with gunshot wounds to leg and chest.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Two men are charged with attempted murder after a violent road rage incident injured two juveniles in Nassau County Saturday. In 911 calls released by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, panic can be heard in passengers voices after shots were fired between two vehicles.

"Is an officer with you now?" the dispatcher asks.

"Yes, but they're all fighting and my daughter's been shot and nobody cares!" one passenger, a mother of one of the victims, replies.

The mother frantically demands help from first responders for her 5-year-old daughter, who was shot in the right leg.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says on October 8th around 6 p.m., two drivers, 43-year-old Frank Allison, who was driving a Nissan Murano, and 35-year-old William Hale, who was in a Dodge Ram pickup, were driving erratically and speeding northbound on U.S. 1 coming from the Jacksonville area with multiple passengers.

“The driver of the dodge ram got up alongside the Nissan and rolled his passenger window down and began shouting at the driver of the Nissan to pull over," Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

As they drove erratically from Duval to Nassau County, other drivers called 911, describing the situation as a wild cat and mouse chase.

“I mean driving reckless, slamming on brakes in front of him, they’re both haulin’ butt," one caller said.

The driver of the dodge ram then threw a water bottle at the Nissan and then it turned violent. The driver of the Nissan fired a shot at the truck, striking a 5-year-old passenger in the right leg and sped away. That’s when Leeper says the driver of the truck sped up and fired shots back at the Nissan.

"He shot everything that was in the magazine 7-8 rounds, at least three bullets struck the Nissan. One of the bullets went through the rear of the vehicle and struck a 14-year-old girl in the back causing a collapsed lung," Leeper said.

After shots were fired, both drivers stopped a Nassau County Sheriff’s patrol car on Keme Road in Callahan and pulled over. The drivers continued to fight. Both men were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

“Thankfully nobody was killed in this incident but it could have very easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid and let their tempers get the best of them there could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men," Leeper said.