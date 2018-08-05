A Nassau County mother and her two young children died after their car struck an alligator on Interstate 95 in South Carolina Monday morning.

Authorities identified the woman as 24-year-old Amber Stanley from Callahan and her two children, 4-year-old Jack and 2-year-old Autumn.

Authorities said their car struck the alligator around 1 a.m. near mile marker 86 where I-95 meets I-26 in Orangeburg County.

Investigators say an SUV was traveling north when it hit an alligator crossing the road. The collision caused the vehicle to run off the left side of the road, into the median, before it struck a tree and caught fire, according to First Coast News' sister station WLTX.

Stanley and her kids died from burns from the crash.

First Coast News reached out to the family, but they said they were too distraught to talk. Family members provided both WLTX and First Coast News with photos of Stanley and her kids.

