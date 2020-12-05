Callahan couple charged with attempted murder after victim is shot in face

The victim was shot in the face after visiting the suspects to make amends, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A Nassau County couple was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday after a man was shot in the face in Callahan, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at 54148 Janice Drive. The sheriff's office said the victim, who has not been named, was the ex-boyfriend of one of the suspects, Kayla Marie Rittenhouse, 18, who lived at the address.

Sometime before 6:30 a.m., the victim visited Rittenhouse to reconcile with her and to settle an issue he had with her current boyfriend, Blayke Jordan Morris, 17.

Once at the home, the victim, who was unarmed, stood in the driveway and spoke to Rittenhouse, who was standing near the porch about 20 feet away, the sheriff's office said. During the conversation, Morris was reportedly hiding behind a trash can about 25 feet from the victim. Morris soon came out from behind the trash can and deputies said he shot the victim in the face with a sawed-off shotgun.

The victim was rushed to UF Health in Jacksonville by first responders.

The sheriff's office said further investigation revealed Rittenhouse had discussed shooting the victim with Morris if the victim were to come onto her property.