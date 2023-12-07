Nassau County police: 17-year-old put fentanyl in baby's bottle, killing him

The 17-year-old mother who is accused of putting fentanyl in her 9-month-old baby's bottle killing him, said she might be pregnant while in police custody.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A Nassau County teen has been arrested and faces multiple charges after she is accused of putting fentanyl in her child's baby bottle that led to his death, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper during a press conference held Wednesday.

On June 26, deputies responded to a residence on Deerfield Country Club Road in the Callahan area in reference to a child who was not breathing and had no pulse.

When one deputy arrived, they found a 9-month-old baby boy unconscious on the living room floor and immediately began performing CPR until the Nassau County Fire Rescue Department arrived.

The baby was taken to a Jacksonville hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The baby was born on Sept. 2, 2022.

When detectives arrived at the home to conduct a preliminary investigation, the 17-year-old mother stated she did not know what happened. Leeper said she told police that she put the baby to sleep and couldn't wake him up.

On Monday, NCSO received information from the Medical Examiner's Office that the child had 29 nanograms per milliliter of blood in his system and the cause of death was ruled a fentanyl overdose. According to the MEO report, three nanograms per milliliter of blood is lethal enough to kill an adult; Leeper states that the child had 10 times that amount.

When investigators called the mother into the sheriff's office to interview on Tuesday, Leeper says the mother changed her stories multiple times and then ultimately confessed to what happened.

Detectives say on the day of the incident, the teen mother filled the baby's bottle with formula and went into the bathroom of the home to continue filling the bottle with what she thought was cocaine. Investigators later found a pill bottle with the fentanyl inside of it.

The baby's bottle was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further testing.

The mother is being charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance.

Leeper said during the press conference, that while in custody, the mother said she might be pregnant because she hasn't had her period in a while.

Due to Marsys Law, the sheriff's office will not be releasing name of the mother or the baby boy.

The sheriff's office as well as the Florida Department of Children and Families, will be conducting an ongoing investigation.