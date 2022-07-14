Listen: 911 call released in case of young woman whose body was found in San Marco lake

The man who called 911 tells dispatch he was walking his dog when he found the body.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a 911 call Tuesday morning, a man tells dispatch he found a body floating in a lake in San Marco while walking his dog.

The man, who lives nearby, sounds shaken up. He tells dispatch he found the body in Marco Lake walking his dog on their normal route on Sorrento Road.

"I'm out walking my dog and we always walk by this lake in the morning," he said. "There appears to be a ... body," the man says.

The man stayed on the phone with dispatch until first responders arrive. The call lasted about seven minutes. He told dispatch, "It just doesn't look good."

The man told officers, according to the incident report, his dog pulled him towards the water. As he got closer, he saw the body floating in the water.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said there is evidence of foul play, but said it couldn't talk about specific details right now. JSO identified the person as a woman in her late teens or early 20s with long black hair in a ponytail.

Neighbors said they are shocked, scared and horrified that something like this could happen right outside their doors.