WOODBINE, Ga. — Craig Peeples was found guilty in a civil suit Thursday of sexually abusing four out of seven former karate students who sued him claiming years of child molestation.

The seven now-adult men sued their former karate coach, claiming he subjected them to years of molestation and abuse as children. The jury hung on two plaintiffs, unable to reach a decision. As for the seventh plaintiff, they found Peeples not guilty of child sexual abuse.

The jury voted to award punitive damages to four plaintiffs. However, they voted to give them zero in compensatory damages. Georgia law says that punitive damages can only be awarded “in addition to “compensatory damages. Therefore, none of them are getting any money in either compensatory or punitive damages despite the guilty verdict.

Peeples continues to coach karate at Pak’s Karate in Kingsland, Ga., which he owns.

