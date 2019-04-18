JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A bystander drove themselves to a local hospital after being struck by a bullet from a drive-by shooting in Moncrief.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 1100 block of W. 22nd Street around 8:15 p.m. after reports of the shooting.

Police say a late-model gold Buick drove by a home and fired shots at it. They say a bystander was hit with a bullet during the incident.

JSO says the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

If you have information about this shooting, you are urged to call JSO at 630-0500.