BLAINE, Minn. — A security guard was sprayed with a chemical during a robbery on Black Friday at the Burlington Coat Factory in the Northtown Mall, according to the Blaine Police Department.

Blaine Police said they were called to the store around 9 p.m. for an assault in progress, and surveillance video released by Blaine Police shows what happened.

When officers arrived, employees told them that two customers shoplifted items from the store and assaulted two employees.

The employees told police when they attempted to stop the shoplifters, one of the suspects sprayed them with a chemical agent, police said.

Several employees were affected by the chemical, including one who needed transport to a local hospital.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene and have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212.